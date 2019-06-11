NBA Players Sent Their Best To Kevin Durant After He Went Down In Game 5 Of The Finals

06.10.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors entered Game 5 of the NBA Finals needing to pull off the nearly impossible, winning three straight to come back from a 3-1 deficit to the Toronto Raptors.

However, with the news that Kevin Durant was coming back after a 32-day absence with a right calf strain, they seemed to have as good of a chance as any to become the second team to ever accomplish that feat. Durant started the game off hot, scoring 11 in the first quarter and the Warriors’ offense was once again humming right along.

Then, in the second quarter, Durant tried to push off that right leg and appeared to aggravate his injury, immediately dropping the ball and going to the ground, grabbing at the back of his leg.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTnba finals
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 15 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP