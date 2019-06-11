Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors entered Game 5 of the NBA Finals needing to pull off the nearly impossible, winning three straight to come back from a 3-1 deficit to the Toronto Raptors.

However, with the news that Kevin Durant was coming back after a 32-day absence with a right calf strain, they seemed to have as good of a chance as any to become the second team to ever accomplish that feat. Durant started the game off hot, scoring 11 in the first quarter and the Warriors’ offense was once again humming right along.

Then, in the second quarter, Durant tried to push off that right leg and appeared to aggravate his injury, immediately dropping the ball and going to the ground, grabbing at the back of his leg.