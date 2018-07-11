Kevin Durant Is Still Extremely Online And Defending Himself In Instagram Comments

#Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
07.11.18 22 hours ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

The NBA offseason is in full swing with the majority of top free agents signed to contracts for next season and Summer League entering its second week.

While the “silly season,” as it pertains to wild rumors and speculation, is almost over, at this point there isn’t a part of the NBA calendar that doesn’t feature the bizarre. For example, on Tuesday, thousands of fans in Los Angeles flocked to a Culver City Blaze Pizza expecting LeBron James to show up for his first public appearance since signing with the Lakers after he tweeted something about a pizza party there. LeBron, meanwhile, was hanging out in his pool and never showed up to the dismay of those that stood in the heat awaiting his arrival.

LeBron wasn’t the only one who made waves on Tuesday for strange reasons, as Kevin Durant returned to his natural state: being extremely online. Durant saw an Instagram post that claimed Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, and himself were great players that didn’t elevate their teammates like LeBron and Steph Curry. That, understandably, didn’t sit particularly well with Durant, who took to the comments to rip the poster.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP