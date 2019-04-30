Kevin Durant Doesn’t Believe James Harden Tries To ‘Cheat The Rules’ With How He Plays

04.30.19 18 mins ago

Getty Image

It was a real shame that all the talk after Game 1 between the Rockets and Warriors revolved around the controversial officiating that some argue unfairly tipped the balance in Golden State’s favor. It has centered specifically on whether James Harden was fouled on several three-point attempts, during which various defenders allegedly invaded his landing space as they were trying to contest the shot.

Part of the debate centers on whether Harden kicks out his feet in an exaggerated manner to try and force the referee to make the call. If you were to take the temperature of the average NBA fan, you’d likely find that there isn’t much sympathy out there for Harden, as many believe he routinely over-embellishes his movements to draw fouls on his opponents, and has long been the benefactor of questionable calls.

Some have even gone so far as to accuse Harden of gaming the system somehow with his uncanny knack for creating contact and earning trips to the line. But don’t count Kevin Durant among those ranks. Even though they are fierce competitors on the court, Durant refused to say that his former teammate is somehow guilty of cheating the game.

