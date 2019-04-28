Getty Image

The long awaited rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals between the Rockets and Warriors began in Oakland on Sunday, but those looking for a beautiful matchup between two elite teams instead got one of the sloppiest games of the postseason.

Both teams’ worst offensive attributes were on display, as the Warriors couldn’t stop throwing the ball away to the tune of 19 turnovers, while the Rockets had an abysmal night from three-point range, hitting just 13-of-44 from downtown. Defensively, there were great efforts from both teams to force some of those offensive issues, but neither team seemed especially sharp on the end they are best known for.

Still, despite being a disjointed rock fight for most of the proceedings, the two teams found themselves in a closely contested affair in the closing minutes. The Warriors turned to Kevin Durant, who had 35 points on 11-of-25 shooting and was able to work his midrange magic to give Golden State a three-point advantage late.