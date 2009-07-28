Kevin Durant > LeBron James?

Yesterday, veteran NBA columnist Sam Smith posted this on Bulls.com:
It’s being whispered now among NBA types because, I believe, under a secret NBA/ESPN provision you are not permitted to say aloud anything that might be interpreted to suggest LeBron James isn’t the best thing to ever happen in anyone’s life. But sitting in the stands in Las Vegas at the USA Basketball mini-camp and hearing NBA coaches and general managers, the gasps have been for Oklahoma City’s Kevin Durant. I’ve now heard more than one say Durant could be a better player than James given Durant’s combination of amazing size at about 6-10 and pure shooting stroke. And he’s still 20. The feeling is Durant is on the brink of being a 30 per game scorer. Plus, Durant is a serious worker.
Naturally, my first reaction was “Sam, GTFOH.”
There is part of me though, that gets what he’s saying. KD is a beast, and all signs point to him being an absolute monster this season as the best player on one of the League’s rising young squads. The fact that he’s 6-10, has range for days, and can play multiple positions makes him a serious weapon – but he’s not the athlete that LeBron is, he’s nowhere near as explosive or powerful, and struggles guarding smaller, faster players.
But that’s just me. We want your opinion. Knowing what you know of KD, you tell us: What’s Kevin Durant’s ceiling?
big time scorer, tmac in his prime, no championships
durant will be a better scorer, but not a better player. durant needs to learn leadership.
get the f out of here…is what gtfoh…i mean i can definetley see the stats match up between durant and bron…
I believe it…Durant is sick!
i think kd will be great. i don’t think he will have a better career than james though. james has an nba body, durant has a snoop dogg type body.
i think everyone is sick of the lebron talk and wants to jump on whatever bandwagon we can jump in besides the lebron bandwagon. so although kd will have a great career let’s not throw out he’s better than or will be better than ______, yet.
i think kd has leadership @3. watching him in vegas, he seemed to be directing things on the court. i don’t question his leadership yet.
So LeBron’s idea of leadership is not losing a game for the first two rounds of the playoffs and then bowing out to the Magic in 6. Or is it taking pretend pictures with your teammates before games?
We went through this with Derrick Rose. Not everyone is gonna be KG or Kobe screaming at their team in a huddle or on the court. There are a lot of “lead-by-example” type of players in the league these days, KD being another example.
Also, do you think that with Nate McMillan being at the Team USA camp and getting to watch Greg Oden and KD on the same floor this saying passed through his mind just ONCE…. “Man we f***** up!”
In my whacked out opinion. Durant is the equivalent of Larry Bird today. I think he will be the new age Larry Legend. Just based on the way he gets buckets with ease. He’s a decent passer at the moment but I think that will improve with time (Like Karl Malone) and he has already put up better rebounding numbers in year 2. His defense will need to improve, but I’m more intrigued in what Durant will do over the next 10yrs more so than Lebron. I think Lebron’s peaked until he loses his legs and is forced to learn how to shoot/dribble/run off screens. Durant is already capable of being a force even without his avg athleticism. My vote is Durant >Lebron at 20yrs of age with more upside.
if he bulked up and was as stong as LBJ he would be way better.. but his game isnt power so when he does get a lil strength i could see y they could say that… but i remember he hardly could lift the weights in the draft camp….
side note: I’m not saying Durant will be better than Bird, I think he is the Bird of the NBA today.
DURANT is already one the smartest scorers in the game, Lebron has to learn how to create buckets without usin his athletic ability everytime. As far as an all around player, (passing,rebounding, defence) Lebron has the edge but as far as a scorer Durant is already ahead of lebron at the age of 20.
“Lebron has to learn how to create buckets without usin his athletic ability everytime”
why?? explain this to me…. i think its ridiculous to fault lebron james for using his unparalleled athleticism to score… its as if people value the “normal” jump shot over lebron just soaring over people like thats not an efficient way to score… i mean does the ball not go in the basket??
then people usually respond by saying something stupid like, ” oh well what about in 8 years when his body is deterring?”
WHO CARES?? Is it 2017 yet? no its not… focus on the present, dont worry about the future…
T-Mac in his prime was sick too…
Durant is my favorite player since college, but there is no way he’s better than Lebron. I also think it’s ridiculous to suggest that LBJ has hit his “ceiling”. The dude keeps getting better every year, and will continue to do so for a long time. I think people still dont really grasp what he’s been able to do ( the finals twice,EC finals last year) with a team of second tier role players.Not to mention a second tier coach. Think about this: When Jordan left the nba to go play baseball, the bulls won over 50 games and were one f’d up call away from being back in the finals. Take Lebron off the Cavs, and they don’t even make the playoffs. I’ve been following the league since about ’89, and in my opinion the only players who had a bigger impact on the game since then are MJ and Shaq. The dude is all-universe.
That having been said, Durant is dope. I like the bird comparison too. Magic>Bird…
lebron = shawn kemp
durant = jordan?
Durant will be the T-Mac of ’04 on the NBA’s 09-10 season… if he wants to overpass LBJ, he needs to shed off his WNBA Body first… Durant reminds me of Lisa Leslie.
F*ck y’all Haters hating on the King. Put up respect for LBJ you guys have all been a witness. you know the ceiling for the KING, i hope he develops a better midrange game because right now he sucks at it.
GTFOH!
it sounds outrageous at first, but when i think about it, it’s not a crazy argument. lbj is a pretty skilled player, but we all know that it’s his athleticism that sets him apart. but that will slow down eventually.
but at 6’10, KD is sooo skilled. he could probably add another 20 pounds on his frame and not lose his quickness – the same way pippen did when he entered the league. as for defense, that’ll come around with more experience and strength. he still only 20 years old.
T Mac was a better passer and defender (early in his career). Offensively they are similar. He has the potential to reach T Mac status though if he puts in the work. That was his favorite player growing up he said, and I would love to see another T Mac in the league.
I highly doubt that Kevin durant will become a better player than lebron, but I do think he has a chance to be just as explosive of a scorer.. I just don’t he ha the tenacity in him to be as powerful on defense as lebron. He’ll be good.. But not as good as king James.
prince james has a lot to prove this year. there is a lot of hate building up around him. he is a beast, but if he keeps losing how can he be the KING?? KD is a great scorer and wont get props until he makes his team win like brandon roy did
Pistons fan here. In 2007, Lebron showed that he can make circus shots galore. Even from well behind the 3 point line. Dude knows how to score.[/end] Not saying that Powerade commercial was real, but yea. He might as well drive over people to the hoop too.
Good article in the sense that it gives KD props. He is underhyped for now.
The Larry Bird comment was a good comeback to me, because KD looks like he can hold down the 2nd tier while Lebron takes the MJ tier.
c-viz, Lebron doesn’t keep losing. He doesn’t have Pau and Odom on his team. And, I doubt Mike Brown is as good as Phil Jackson.
Lebron got Mo Williams on the all-star team. Nuff said. :D
Hmmm…this is a good one…KD is going to need to gain muscle OR become a taller version of Reggie Miller. At 6’10” and around 210 to 215lbs that is waaay skinny and coming to the hole is going to get testy to say the least! Lebron is a specimen of physical prower combined with great timing, quickness and all around athleticism. Lebron wins this one. But, KD WILL no doubt be a heck of scorer for years to come. The Bird comparison was a pretty good one too – now surround KD with a good team and there you go!
It’s very early to say either way, but a better argument right now (at least to me) is between Kevin Durant and Brandon Roy. Who will have the better season next year or over the course of the next three or four years?
Kobe > KD > LBJ…jks.
Kevin Durant is a star that uses his skill and size, has superb work ethic, and actually can shoot the rock.
LBJ is a great player, who only uses his size that God gave him.
LBJ is a better player clearly, but KD can make a push if he can put it all together.
Durant will be a beast and i do believe the sky’s the limit for reel.he will put on size and I can see him ranking very close to KB24.And that’s coming from a legit Kobe fan.Go Durant
Nothing wrong with having more than one great in the league
LBJ = Freak of Nature. Unbelievable athlete. Still learning the small nuances of the game.
KD = A young improved version og the George “Ice Man” Gervin. Unstoppable offensive threat. Better at doing the small things, running off screens etc.
Conclusion. Can’t go wrong building a team around either one of these studs.
Lebron is a better scorer than Durant. This is a guy who averaged 40 points against the league’s best defense in the ECF. The second-leading scorer in the league last year; the leading scorer the year before. He’s eclipsed a 30 PPG average twice in his career and his shooting is improving by leaps and bounds.
So understand this: it’s a HUGE stretch to say Durant is a better scorer than Lebron, and it’ll be a huge stretch even if he averages 30 PPG on a shit team next year. As for every other facet of the game, Lebron destroys Durant and only a madman would say otherwise.
LOL at comment #8
I bet Nate MacMillan was losing his mind watching KD on the same floor as Oden.
People laughed off the idea that Oden would be another Sam Bowie type draft bust for the Blazers but the way things are going it isn’t far off.
Durant looks like a first ballot hall of famer at 20 years old.
Oden? Apparently he is in counselling cause he is having trouble dealing with the pressure of pushing Joel Pryzbilla out of the starting lineup…..which is to say he’s a long way from being a lock for the all star game.
why is everyone so obsessed with crowning a number 1 or hyping someone to be the best all the time? lebron is NASTY and so is durant. oh btw there’s several guys in the nba right now who have a legitimate claim for the title as well. but since we’re only talking about these two, as much as i love durant and his game, i can’t take him seriously until okc gets some real uniforms instead of those homemade eastbay joints that they currently sport.
LBJ = Supposed greatest player in the league for 6-7 years.
KD or “mac & cheese” = One of the greatest players of all time.
Case Closed….
Damn right about the GTFOH.
Most of us want to believe, because LeBron has now taken over Kobe’s place as the most hated player today.
James has a more complete game and is the better passer, now or when they were 20. But Durant is the more polished scorer and is a better shooter.
And I’m gonna buy the whacked out analysis, in terms of offensive repertoire and scoring efficiency, KD is right there with Bird and Alex English when getting buckets with ease.
LeBron likes to force things and relies too much on his strength and athleticism. Durant has yet to learn how to make his teammates better and James is already a master at it.
LB23 was durant skinny when he started in the nba. give kd another few years and he is going to be STACKED. he has a better attitude than lebron, and he leads his team by example, getting guys involved to do the things he does rather than just doing it himself. KD is a better team player and more modest. he will have the better career overall, lebron is just the IT dude right now.
lebron is going to be the barkley of this era… talented, competitive, and capable of carrying his team to the finals, but he will not win a ‘chip.
I’ve tracked down you IP addresses and should have agents at your houses with in the hour to destroy your computers and erase these thoughts from your mind!
But in all seriousness, I think KD has a better chance to be like MJ then Lebron does. Lebron is much more in the mould of Magic and Oscar, he just doesn’t have the lethal killer instinct that MJ had. I know it’s a long shot but he’s gonna be the best thing since MJ & sliced bread.
Kevin Durant is nice but HE WILL NEVER BE BETTER THAN LEBRON. He isnt stronger, quicker, a better defender, of more athletic than him. Lebron is jus like dwight howard, both can dominate by just using their superior physical skills
Dude, Lebron was never Durant skinny, what are you talking about? That said, I do think KD has an outside shot at passing up LeBron. LeBron is so skilled and physically gifted that he has to be the favorite – his passing alone sets him apart, and his defense is impeccable too. But KD is the best natural scorer I’ve ever seen. I really think that he has a shot at going down in history as the greatest offensive player to ever play the game. Whether that will be enough to pass LeBron is hard to say.
So for all of yall sayin kD is greater than LBJ, u mean to tell me that u would actually pick that kid over the king on your team???gtfoh!!!!hell, put lbj on the thunder rite now with harden, and westbrook and see if he doesnt take them to the finals….n PLIZ, put KD on the cavs, and see how far they go…
Look, KD is great n all, but if he even achieves half the things Lebron did by age 23 or 24, then yall can start talking…
Oh AND ANOTHER THING, doesnt a guy by the name of Carmelo Anthony possess the same qualities ie. mid range/range 4 days, easy buckets that yall are talking about????Carmelo is even way bigger and stronger than KD, but would you actually dare say that Carmelo is better than Lebron????
CHOOSE YOUR WORDS CAREFULLY!!!!!
Really looking at two different styles. I agree that KD resembles a young T-Mac minus the defense, cause that is actually how T got on the floor.
Still LeBron is nothing we have ever really seen before. I honestly think it’s to early to call. Still if you just going right now at this current moment it’s LeBron but in time who knows.
KD’s ceiling has a good 3 to 4 years when we should see him at max potential.
Just wish KD was on another squad with a bigger market. Time will tell though.
OH AND LEBRON JAMES CLEARLY > TMAC IN HIS PRIME!!!!!!!!!!!!!NUFF SAID!!!!
Lebron stuggled playing d on everybody when he came into the league.
U know wat this hatred for Lebron reminds me of??? It reminds me of that time Kobe raped that white girl, n had beef with shaq, N THE SAME PEOPLE SAYIN KOBE WAS WACK THEN, ARE THE SAME PEOPLE DRINKIN HIS BATH WATER NOW!!!!
Listen yall, Lebron weighs twice as much, as does he in terms of greatness…
when lebron was 20, he was much bulkier then KD…. kd might have 1 of those skinny bodies for life…just cant get big but who knows, dude is 20…
for now though, i mean…the nba has never seen a lebron james before…actually i dont think any sport in the history of mankind has ever seen a body like lebron james… im a kobe fan…. but the dude is undeniable
You guys are trippin saying KD will be Tmac in his prime..
KD will be BETTER than Tmac because KD got a killer instinct in him that puts him on Kobe’s level of competetiveness.. you can see it in the kid when he plays.. hes intense.. Tmac plays lazy sometimes and you can tell cuz he be out there smiling and shit..
I dont know about the long run but at this point (20) he is a better player than Lebron.. Lebron could cop 2-3 chips and Durant none so a man is measured by his bling in the NBA..
If neither of them have chips in the end?? then who gives a fluck about them..
But give him 6 years like Lebron has had and KD will be a MONSTER.. probably the most prolific scorer EVER.. i still say hes going to break the Pts record after Lebron breaks it..
LeBron lacks the efficient scoring ability that KD has. But Lebron posses the power and strength that allows him to average more points regularly. Durant is more lanky and crafty and finds creative ways to get his buckets. LBJ will forces his point more so.
KD has got a naturally skinny frame but with his shot and work ethic he could be a scorer than LeBron. I figure if he bulks up KD could be more of a nightmare to handle. I think LeBron jus has to work on the traveling thing and the fact that the refs show him more love than Kobe, Jordan, Wade, or any other superstar in NBA history doesn’t help.
Hmmm, let’s see:
OKC record last year? 23-59?
Surely you can’t be serious. Take a quick look at the lumiaries on the 2004-2005 Cavs team (featuring starter ERIC SNOW) and the cavs went 42-40 that year. Durant has a year on James to boot.
KD has skills, sure. Let’s not get carried away. Glen Rice seems a closer match.
KD is a better offensive player than LeBron. Imagine LBJ with slightly less athleticism, he’s not nearly as effective. KD is better with the ball in hands and is unguardable bcause of his length, ability to get AND shoot from anywhere on the floor. Dude is money. Nowhere near LeBron yet, but the potential is there for sure…
RodneyRikai
