Kevin Durant Praised Marvin Bagley’s Huge Game After The Warriors Beat The Kings

02.22.19 3 hours ago

Getty Image

It was Steph Curry and Kevin Durant who were the stars for Golden State in their win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, with Curry dropping 36 points on 10 made three-pointers and Durant adding 28 points and seven blocks.

But that overshadowed a career night for rookie Marvin Bagley III, who poured in 28 points and 14 rebounds for a Kings squad that nearly upended the champs in a two-point contest that came down to the wire.

After the game, Kevin Durant had a lot to say about Bagley’s play, which included praise, friendly trash talk, and constructive criticism that might help the young fella out as he continues to make his way in the league.

