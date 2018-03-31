Kevin Durant Claims The Quest To Repeat As Champs Is Leading To More Technical Fouls

#Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
03.30.18 16 mins ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant has amassed all sorts of accolades over the course of his phenomenal career. He’s been a regular-season MVP, a Finals MVP, a four-time scoring champ, a nine-time All-Star, and he’s racked up a laundry list of other awards too numerous to name here.

But this season, he’s brushing up against records of a decidedly more dubious nature. On Thursday night, Durant returned to the lineup for the depleted Warriors after missing almost two weeks with an injured rib. But that return came to an abrupt end in the first half against the Bucks when he got ejected for hurtling obscenities at a referee after a no-call.

It was a familiar outcome for Durant this season as it marked his fifth ejection of the year, placing him in equally-infamous company, second only to Rasheed Wallace for the most ejections in a single season, who piled up seven each in the 2000 and 2001 seasons. When asked about that upward trend of infractions, Durant attempted to explain that it is the result of his quest to win another championship this season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 9 hours ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP