Getty Image

Kevin Durant has amassed all sorts of accolades over the course of his phenomenal career. He’s been a regular-season MVP, a Finals MVP, a four-time scoring champ, a nine-time All-Star, and he’s racked up a laundry list of other awards too numerous to name here.

But this season, he’s brushing up against records of a decidedly more dubious nature. On Thursday night, Durant returned to the lineup for the depleted Warriors after missing almost two weeks with an injured rib. But that return came to an abrupt end in the first half against the Bucks when he got ejected for hurtling obscenities at a referee after a no-call.

It was a familiar outcome for Durant this season as it marked his fifth ejection of the year, placing him in equally-infamous company, second only to Rasheed Wallace for the most ejections in a single season, who piled up seven each in the 2000 and 2001 seasons. When asked about that upward trend of infractions, Durant attempted to explain that it is the result of his quest to win another championship this season.