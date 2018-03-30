Getty Image

Kevin Durant‘s return to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night came to an end with a familiar sight this season — an ejection.

After missing nearly two weeks with a rib injury, Durant returned to the starting lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks and played close to one half of basketball before calling it an early night.

Right at the end of the second quarter, Durant drove the lane, took some contact and fell to the floor. As the play continued, Durant approached the referee and yelled something that set the official off. He was then ejected from the game, his fifth time this season.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Durant’s early exit put him in special company, trailing only Rasheed Wallace over the past 25 years for most ejections in a single season (seven in 1999-00, 2000-01).