Kevin Durant Will Change To Wearing No. 7 With The Nets

Twitter/KDTrey5

A new era of Brooklyn Nets basketball is on the way as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have joined last year’s surprising playoff squad.

While Durant will miss next season due to his Achilles injury, in 2020-21 he and Irving are expected to make Brooklyn one of the favorites in the East and form one of the best offensive duos in the league, along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the Clippers.

However, when he does step on the floor, it will be a new look for Durant. The superstar forward announced on Sunday that he would be wearing the No. 7 in Brooklyn, moving on from the No. 35 he’s worn throughout his career, in a tweet (confirmed by multiple reporters as being a number change and not just a random jersey picture by KD).