LeBron James Will Reportedly Give Anthony Davis The No. 23 On The Lakers

06.27.19 49 mins ago

When LeBron James made his move from Cleveland to Los Angeles, he didn’t have to give up the No. 23 like when he went to the Miami Heat in 2010.

James’ Lakers jersey flew off the shelves in L.A. and around the world, but next year, that will be an outdated jersey. There’s been a bunch of speculation about what number Anthony Davis would wear with the Lakers next year, since 23 was occupied by James, but it turns out LeBron will be the one making a switch.

On the same day it was announced Davis is foregoing his $4 million trade kicker to open up max space for the Lakers this summer in free agency, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reports LeBron is gifting the No. 23 to his new teammate and Space Jam 2 co-star. Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times confirmed Haynes’ report.

