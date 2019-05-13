Kevin Durant Is Reportedly Out For Game 1 Of The Western Conference Finals

05.13.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

As the Golden State Warriors attempt to reach their fifth straight NBA Finals, they will have to do so without Kevin Durant for the opening game of the Western Conference Finals and perhaps beyond.

Durant will miss Game 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland on Tuesday as he continues to work his way back from the right calf strain he suffered in Game 5 of last round’s matchup with the Houston Rockets. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne had the report on Monday, setting the scene for a Warriors-less team taking on a weary Trail Blazers squad after surviving Game 7 in Denver on Sunday night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Kevin Durant
TAGSKEVIN DURANTNBA Playoffs
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 5 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP