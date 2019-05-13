Getty Image

As the Golden State Warriors attempt to reach their fifth straight NBA Finals, they will have to do so without Kevin Durant for the opening game of the Western Conference Finals and perhaps beyond.

Durant will miss Game 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland on Tuesday as he continues to work his way back from the right calf strain he suffered in Game 5 of last round’s matchup with the Houston Rockets. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne had the report on Monday, setting the scene for a Warriors-less team taking on a weary Trail Blazers squad after surviving Game 7 in Denver on Sunday night.