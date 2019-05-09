Kevin Durant Was Diagnosed With A Mild Calf Strain And Will Be Evaluated Next Week

Everyone involved with the Golden State Warriors organization held their collective breaths during their Game 5 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. While they hold a 3-2 series lead over Houston, Kevin Durant hobbled off the floor after a non-contact injury to his right leg and was unable to close out the game.

The Dubs got some good news in the immediate aftermath when it was announced Durant suffered a calf strain and not a serious injury to his achilles. Now, we know the extent to which he’s injured, thanks to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Durant suffered a mild calf strain, which is never a good thing, but is way better than a ruptured achilles. Wojnarowski reports that Durant will get evaluated again next week.

