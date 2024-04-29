The Minnesota Timberwolves completed their sweep of the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Thanks to an absolutely monster second half in Game 4 from Anthony Edwards, Minnesota picked up a 122-116 win that gave them only the third series victor in franchise history.

Edwards wasn’t just great in Game 4, as he was nothing short of spectacular throughout the series. He consistently took it to anyone and everyone on Phoenix, which included a memorable clip from Game 1 where Edwards started jawing at Kevin Durant. All KD could do was smile, nod, and talk back, which in its own way served as recognition that Edwards has firmly arrived as one of the faces of the NBA and very best players on the planet.

After the Suns officially got sent home, Durant made it a point to praise Edwards, calling him “my favorite player to watch” and saying that he loves “everything” about Minnesota’s young star.

“So impressed with Ant,” Durant said, per ESPN. “My favorite player to watch. Just grown so much since he came into the league. At 22, just his love for the game shines bright. That’s one of the reasons why I like him the most. He just loves basketball. He’s grateful to be in this position. He’s grateful to take advantage of every opportunity he’s gotten. Love everything about Ant. Everything. Will be watching him going forward and you know he’s going to go out there and play extremely hard every single night. But [I] was really impressed with him and he’s going to be somebody that I’m going to be following for the rest of his career.”

Durant and Edwards also shared a pretty great moment after the game, where the pair made it a point to hug one another.

Durant has long been one of the league’s absolute best when it comes to lifting up the next generation, but even by that standard, it’s clear that he sees something really special in Edwards, who has said plenty of times in the past that Durant is his favorite player. Fortunately for the pair, they’re slated to be teammates on Team USA during the Olympics this summer, although Edwards has made clear he’s going to talk some junk to KD once they get there.