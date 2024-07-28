Kevin Durant is spending his summer with Team USA in Paris as they seek out a fifth straight Olympic gold medal, and the Americans got their Olympics officially underway on Sunday with a tough opening game against Nikola Jokic and Serbia.

Durant, who missed the entire exhibition slate with a calf strain, was cleared to play for the opener, with that news breaking a few hours prior to tip-off. Presumably around the time Durant learned he was indeed going to be part of the rotation against Serbia, the star wing was scrolling through Instagram at the team hotel, catching up on what’s been going on back in the States. It was there that he, like many, learned of what happened out at ComicCon on Saturday night: Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not as Tony Stark, but as Dr. Doom.

The reveal of Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/zvDBeMrrvN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 28, 2024

Durant had the same reaction as many fans, which was being extremely confused, as he replied to Marvel Studios post about it on Instagram with “????????”.

Kevin Durant is very confused about Robert Downey Jr. coming back to the MCU as Doctor Doom 😂 (via @MarvelStudios / IG) pic.twitter.com/22vpTByUvD — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) July 28, 2024

Even the best athletes in the world are like everyone else and kill time before going to work scrolling Instagram. In this case, KD couldn’t help but wonder how the hell Marvel is going to make this all work, which is a question a lot of folks have.