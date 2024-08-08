Kevin Durant Explained How Simone Biles ‘Inspired Me To Keep Tweeting’

Kevin Durant was part of the American basketball contingent that went to watch Simone Biles at the Paris Olympics. Biles, the legendary gymnastics who took home three golds and one silver medal at the Olympics, did what she does best during the all-around final in front of the USA men’s basketball team, which led to a wonderful post on Twitter by Durant where he wondered if the 4’8 Biles can dunk.

This summer marked Biles’ return to the Olympic stage after withdrawing from most events in 2021 due to the twisties, and her performance in Paris and the way that she has carried herself during this resonated with Durant. In an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Durant expressed his admiration for Biles, and even cracked a joke (we think) about how she inspires him to keep posting.

Via The Athletic:

“When people see so much potential in you at an early age, you’re gonna get nitpicked like that, and she’s been through it at the highest of highest levels,” Durant said. “For her to continue to come out and showcase the brilliance every day, and also let people know that they sound crazy talking against her? To be able to do both is inspiring.” Durant paused. “So yeah, she’s inspired me to keep tweeting and keep doing what I do on the court too,” he said with a laugh.

Durant and the U.S. will take on Serbia in an Olympic semifinal on Thursday afternoon.