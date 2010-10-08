Kevin Durant snubs LeBron’s pre-game party invite

All due respect to the (very) brief meeting between Dwight Howard and Yao Ming from Tuesday, but the first real superstar vs. superstar head-to-head matchup of the NBA preseason goes down tonight, when LeBron James and Kevin Durant line up across from each other in Heat/Thunder in Kansas City.
For different reasons, KD and LeBron — the last two Dime cover athletes — were all over the news and subject to a ton of media attention this summer. For every act LeBron committed that was viewed negatively, Durant was held up by polarized media and fans as the virtuous Spider-Man to LBJ’s Venom.
And now here’s another example. Last night, LeBron threw a party at a down KC night club. Durant was on the invite list, but “politely declined,” according to the Oklahoman.
“I don’t go out to parties the day before a game,” Durant said. “I really don’t go out too much during the season.”
Now before you start comparing LeBron partying the night before a game to those old stories of Allen Iverson hitting casinos just hours before tip-off, realize that tonight’s game is at 8:30 p.m., creating a large window between the LeBron party and actual game time. But you know some people will still use this as ammo to say LeBron isn’t as committed to winning as KD or something silly like that.
And for what it’s worth, Durant doesn’t play into the anti-LeBron thing.
“A lot of people really don’t get to see what kind of person (LeBron) is,” Durant told the Oklahoman about LBJ’s move to Miami. “He was trying to look out for himself, his family and trying to make the right decision for his family. You can’t blame a man for that, no matter what you do, (whether it’s) playing basketball or being a teacher. People with different professions leave their jobs all the time for better places. So you can’t judge him for what he did. He’s just looking out for himself.”
In the recent NBA GMs poll, LeBron was voted the best small forward in the League, but Durant was picked as the player most GMs would want to start a franchise around. Who would you want on your team right now?
Lebron is better than KD. Im not taking nothing away from Durantula, but Lebron’s a beast
Don’t Feel bad KD, I snubbed Lebron’s party last night too. The first time two good NBA teams come to KC and I’ll be out of town.
Just ridiculous!
Well the gms are talkin bs. Durant is good but let’s stop
Overratin him. Lebron is way better.
Disclaimer, I am a HUGE Durant fan and even more so after the disappointment that was the “Decision”. Was a LeBron fan as well, but now really turned off to him, his attitude and his ring chasing decision.
With all that said, LeBron is still on another level and the better player right now. Give me LeBron for quarters 1-3, but Durant in the 4th Q. Until LeBron buys a jump shot, he will always be a liability at the end of games. Add his spotty free throw shooting and I really dont want the ball in his hands in the 4th.
KD has the scoring on lock and will shoot your face off from anywhere. But he still needs to bulk up, become a better rebounder and defender. When he does that… watch out. Until then, you have to take LeBron right now.
I see through all of these pleasantries. People are people. These two are competitors and believe-you-me, when they meet up, it’s gonna’ be ON.
@ Notorious
spot on.
Lebron >>>>> Durant
But im likin the kid more and more everyday lol
I went to the party and slapped the back of Eddie House’s head.
@ Notorious
I couldn’t have said it better.
Lebron is a much more intimidating force and is a man amongst boys. That being said, KD is a much more skilled player and if he ever gets his body bulked up even close to Lebron, he’ll be far superior. Plus his attitude and modesty make him one of my favorite players.
Can’t fault Bron for the move to the Heat, but he handled it in a classless way! He wouldn’t have taken half the heat he did if he had just kept his move low key and thanked the Cleveland fans for making him their god for the last few years.
@Notorious
I dislike Lebron too but do you really mean this —> “Until LeBron buys a jump shot, he will always be a liability at the end of games. ”
A liability?? He gets to the hole as well as anyone else in the game and gets to the line as much as the next guy too. Throw in his ability to find open teammates and he’s far from a liability. Durant is a lights out shooter but Lebron isn’t a liability. You talking like he’s Chris Dudley out there. Like the other team is playing 5-on-4.
That being said, i agree with the rest of your post.
As much as its easy to pile on the “Let’s Dislike Lebron for no good reason” parade… Let’s talk about reality…
Lebron > Durant
Durant > (SHOOTER) Lebron
End of story.
@Knicksfan: “As much as its easy to pile on the “Let’s Dislike Lebron for no good reason” parade…”
What are you talking about “no good reason”?? People have their reasons.
…because he’s a bad winner and even bigger sore loser.
…how he handled the Decision.
and the worst one …dude speaks in 3rd person. Wtf?
“For every act LeBron committed that was viewed negatively, Durant was held up by polarized media and fans as the virtuous Spider-Man to LBJ’s Venom.”
Can we start refering to them as “Spiderman” and “Venom”? It works on so many levels.
Durant(Spiderman) is skinny, yet intelligent. Is liked by almost everyone and does some specatuclar feats(shoot your face off).
James(Venom) is a big, imposing figure, who is somestimes misunderstood and you either hate him or love him. Plus, I’m sure the Cavs fans wouldn’t mind telling you how distrcutive he can be.
@ ShowKase
I’m down, I never liked LBJ or King James as nicknames. Venom seems to suit him.
And Durantula and Spiderman fit as well.
@JAY, fair enough, maybe I used to strong of a term in my post. While he is not a liability as I incorrectly stated, he doesnt quite instill confidence in me when he has the ball at the end of games.
He basically has two choices at the end of games, shoot a 3 pointer or take it to the rack. And being a 74% career free throw shooter is not the ideal person you want on the line when it really counts. He really needs to improve his free throw % if he plans on taking it to the rack and drawing a foul. While not quite a candidate for hack-a-shaq, I would rather foul him than let him dunk it.
For someone with LeBron’s physical abilities and skill set, I am surprised to see him win MVP’s with no jumper, no post game and so-so free throw shooting. Imagine the possibilities if he ever puts in the work to improve that facet of his game.
Hey Dime, snub is different from politely declined.
Create stories much?
Notorious: so the NBA’s leading scorer in the clutch (see 82games.com) is now a liability in the 4th? Good one.
If dude got called for his 5-6 step drives and wasnt allowed to just barrel into defenders who are playing position defense cutting off his angles,
Then yeah id call him a liability..
BUT.. He gets his calls and his non calls.. Efectively making him.. wait for it.. the highest scoring player in the 4th quarter..
Go figure..
@Ian
Nobody is saying that K-Smooth is better than LeBron! The question is about starting a team around a guy. OKC just started a team around Durant 3 years ago and looked what happened! They’ve gotten better ever year and Durant has an excellent work ethic (which rubs off on his teammates). LeBron has played 4 more seasons which means he will be outta the league 4 years earlier than KD. LeBron is a great player who can do a lot but the answer is clearly ‘Baby Ice’.
LeDouchebag > Polite Dude
but I’d pick KD any day, easy
Wow, for a guy who is a “liability”, has no jumper, no post game, and can’t shoot free throws, he sure had a lot of teams desperate to have/keep him.
LeBron’s the better player right now. The only edges that Kevin has over LeBron is shooting and better PR.
Durant’s the man, and I don’t support a lot of LeBron’s recent decisions.
…but I can’t blame someone for wanting to party 24 hrs before a preseason game.
For a dude who just hit 22, KD gets it. It’s not a big deal to hear a player say
“I don’t go out to parties the day before a game,” “I really don’t go out too much during the season.”
but it lets me know he is serious. ALready on that KG, Kobe, Mike level of always workin on his game and lockin into the focus of the season, preseason or not.
bron bron cmon son this aint fantasy hoops
give me LeBron James anytime of the day, and 1 on 1? LBJ would eat him for breakfast… :D only advantage he has is shooting which would not be the case if LBJ locks him down man to man… :D