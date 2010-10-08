Kevin Durant snubs LeBron’s pre-game party invite

All due respect to the (very) brief meeting between Dwight Howard and Yao Ming from Tuesday, but the first real superstar vs. superstar head-to-head matchup of the NBA preseason goes down tonight, when LeBron James and Kevin Durant line up across from each other in Heat/Thunder in Kansas City.

For different reasons, KD and LeBron — the last two Dime cover athletes — were all over the news and subject to a ton of media attention this summer. For every act LeBron committed that was viewed negatively, Durant was held up by polarized media and fans as the virtuous Spider-Man to LBJ’s Venom.

And now here’s another example. Last night, LeBron threw a party at a down KC night club. Durant was on the invite list, but “politely declined,” according to the Oklahoman.

“I don’t go out to parties the day before a game,” Durant said. “I really don’t go out too much during the season.”

Now before you start comparing LeBron partying the night before a game to those old stories of Allen Iverson hitting casinos just hours before tip-off, realize that tonight’s game is at 8:30 p.m., creating a large window between the LeBron party and actual game time. But you know some people will still use this as ammo to say LeBron isn’t as committed to winning as KD or something silly like that.

And for what it’s worth, Durant doesn’t play into the anti-LeBron thing.

“A lot of people really don’t get to see what kind of person (LeBron) is,” Durant told the Oklahoman about LBJ’s move to Miami. “He was trying to look out for himself, his family and trying to make the right decision for his family. You can’t blame a man for that, no matter what you do, (whether it’s) playing basketball or being a teacher. People with different professions leave their jobs all the time for better places. So you can’t judge him for what he did. He’s just looking out for himself.”

In the recent NBA GMs poll, LeBron was voted the best small forward in the League, but Durant was picked as the player most GMs would want to start a franchise around. Who would you want on your team right now?