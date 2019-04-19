Getty Image

Kevin Durant napalmed the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, dropping 27 points in the first half en route to a 38-point performance as the Golden State Warriors bounced back from their historic collapse to win Game 3.

Durant’s aggressive mindset was clear from the start, and he sliced the Clippers defense with a series of his signature mid-range daggers that are impossible to stop, since Durant is a 7-foot freak of nature.

After both Durant and the Warriors finished flexing their muscles, Durant expressed just how happy he was that finally, the chatter after the game was focused on his actual performance.