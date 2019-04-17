Getty Image

The Warriors and Clippers head to Los Angeles shockingly tied at 1-1 in the series after the Clippers completed the biggest comeback in NBA postseason history in Game 2, erasing a 31-point second half deficit to stun the defending champs.

The Warriors losing in that fashion, particularly with how their stars went cold in the fourth quarter offensively, has led to plenty of discussion. Kevin Durant has been the focus of much of that after he fouled out late in the fourth quarter having attempted only eight shots (scoring 21 points on those eight attempts and 12 free throws) while facing Patrick Beverley most of the night.

Beverley and Durant were both ejected in Game 1 after receiving double technicals and Beverley took the challenge of defending the man many believe to be the league’s best scorer on Monday. Tony Allen has explained how Beverley crowding Durant can be effective, and many have pointed to the lack of shots as evidence he got Durant off his game, but on Wednesday, Durant explained how it’s the Clippers total approach that leads him to be more patient — and the Warriors egalitarian offensive philosophy that dictates he pass the ball rather than force up shots over a smaller defender.