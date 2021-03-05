Kevin Durant Trolled Kendrick Perkins As He Drafted Nikola Vucevic

Kevin Durant is the NBA’s most online superstar. His tweets from his younger years remain some of the best the app has ever seen from an athlete, and he’s never afraid to mix it up with folks online, either on Twitter or in Instagram comments, for better or worse.

As such, KD doesn’t miss much when it comes to the online discourse of the NBA, and that includes viral snippets from the various sports talk shows. During Thursday night’s NBA All-Star Draft, Durant took Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic and couldn’t help but jab at ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins in the process.

“Vucevic. @KendrickPerkins can’t say his name right but I got it right” – KD 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/P99c4sawNp — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) March 5, 2021

For those who haven’t seen it, Perk’s attempt at saying “Vucevic” on First Take while discussing All-Star snubs and who he’d remove from the team was hilarious.

The internet had a field day with Perk for his inability to get Nikola’s name out, including this personal favorite of mine.

KD’s brief troll was a highlight of the All-Star Draft, although not quite as good as Charles Barkley calling both of them out for “Utah Jazz slander” when they left Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for last, prompting LeBron to insist it wasn’t slander and then proceed to explain how no one has ever liked the Jazz no matter how good they are.