There’s been a bit of a weird vibe around the Golden State Warriors on a few separate occasions this year. The most prominent one was the spat between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green from earlier this season, and now, things are just a bit off, as the two-time defending champions have dropped five of their last eight games.

Wednesday night might have been the team’s on-court nadir in 2018-19, as Golden State got ran off their home court by the ostensibly reeling Boston Celtics. The Dubs looked listless as the Celtics did whatever they wanted on both ends of the floor, leaving Oracle Arena with a convincing 125-98 win. It was the latest in what has been a series of baffling losses by Golden State in their building this season.