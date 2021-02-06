UPDATE:

Kevin Durant has subsequently been cleared to play against the Raptors on Friday after initially missing tip-off because of the league’s health and safety protocols. Durant entered the game just a few minutes into the opening quarter. ESPN’s Malika Andrews explained that Durant had been in contact with someone who may have been exposed to COVID, but after that individual had undergone further testing, it apparently cleared the way for Durant to play.

Kevin Durant did not undergo further testing between the start of tonight’s game and when he checked in, a team source told ESPN. Durant’s early absence was related to contact tracing. The person Durant came into contact with underwent further testing, leading to his availability — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 6, 2021

EARLIER:

As the NBA inches closer to its mid-season break, there’s been a lot of debate about the wisdom of moving forward with plans to host an All-Star Game in Atlanta next month amid the ongoing pandemic. Several players around the league have expressed reservations about participating in what would be a massively scaled-down event.

De’Aaron Fox, Kemba Walker, and others <a href="

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” target=”_blank”>joined LeBron James in saying that risks involved outweighed the benefits, although some have acknowledged that they would still participate if indeed the league continues on its course to put on the annual event in Atlanta.

Amid all of that, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Nets’ star Kevin Durant would not start for his team against the Raptors on Friday night because of the league’s health and safety protocols.