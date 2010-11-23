Kevin Durant’s Signature Shoe: Nike Zoom KD3

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kevin Durant
11.23.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

We gave you a preview of the Nike Zoom KD3 back in July, but last night was the first time that Kevin Durant actually graced the NBA hardwood in his new signature shoe. Check out a picture of the new shoe below, as well as a video showing it off from his neighbor.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kevin Durant
TAGSKEVIN DURANTNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom KD3Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP