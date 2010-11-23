Kevin Durant’s Signature Shoe: Nike Zoom KD3

We gave you a preview of the Nike Zoom KD3 back in July, but last night was the first time that Kevin Durant actually graced the NBA hardwood in his new signature shoe. Check out a picture of the new shoe below, as well as a video showing it off from his neighbor.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
well they don’t look good……..
well they don’t look good……..
well they don’t look good……..
Triple post Yeah!!!!!!!!!!!!
I really like them!!! I wore his first ones, they were great. Then they didn’t ship any 13s to Taiwan and I checked EVERY store, so i couldn’t buy em.
If they have these in 13, I’m coppin a pair.
Looks really good…. Liked how the Swoosh fits the overall blue feel.
Seriously, the KD 2 shoes were better, the only thing that makes this shoe nice is the low cut part. But over all, nike really has to step up on their KD line of shoes, they look horrible, no offense.