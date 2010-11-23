Kevin Durant’s Signature Shoe: Nike Zoom KD3

We gave you a preview of the Nike Zoom KD3 back in July, but last night was the first time that Kevin Durant actually graced the NBA hardwood in his new signature shoe. Check out a picture of the new shoe below, as well as a video showing it off from his neighbor.

What do you think?

