Getty Image

*UPDATED

Kevin Love needed to have a big game for the Cleveland Cavaliers to stave off elimination in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but his time on the floor was cut short in a hurry on Friday night.

Love left the game shaken up after he collided with Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum in the first quarter of the pivotal matchup in Cleveland, and the team announced at halftime that he would not return as they continued to evaluate him for a possible concussion.

Love was caught off guard with the Cavaliers on offense and Tatum attempting to guard another Cavs player, and the two players bumped heads as a result. Love ended up tumbling to the floor on the play, and he stayed down holding his head until play was stopped.