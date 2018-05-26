Kevin Love Left Game 6 Of Cavs-Celtics After Bumping His Head And Will Not Return

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
05.25.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

*UPDATED

Kevin Love needed to have a big game for the Cleveland Cavaliers to stave off elimination in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but his time on the floor was cut short in a hurry on Friday night.

Love left the game shaken up after he collided with Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum in the first quarter of the pivotal matchup in Cleveland, and the team announced at halftime that he would not return as they continued to evaluate him for a possible concussion.

Love was caught off guard with the Cavaliers on offense and Tatum attempting to guard another Cavs player, and the two players bumped heads as a result. Love ended up tumbling to the floor on the play, and he stayed down holding his head until play was stopped.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKEVIN LOVE

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 5 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP