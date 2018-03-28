Kevin Love Had To Leave The Game After Getting His Tooth Knocked In (UPDATE)

03.27.18 2 hours ago

Kevin Love‘s brutal season of injuries continued on Tuesday night when the All-Star forward got his tooth knocked in during a game against the Miami Heat.

Love, who had returned earlier in the month after breaking his hand, suffered the injury very early on in the first quarter. Love took an elbow to the face and had to leave the game because of what happened to his tooth. Here’s footage of him leaving, which doesn’t provide you the proper angle to show you what actually happened to him.

A more astute angle shows exactly what happened here: His tooth literally was loosened by the blow to the head. It’s not exactly a fun thing to look at, so we advise being cautious if you get grossed out by humans having loose teeth.

