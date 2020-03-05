Matthew Dellavedova Had To Start For The Cavs After Kevin Porter Jr Forgot His Jersey

The Cleveland Cavaliers played host to the shorthanded Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, and rookie Kevin Porter Jr. was slated to get the start for the Cavs against Jayson Tatum and something of a MASH unit for Boston.

However, when the ball was tipped, it was Matthew Dellavedova on the floor for Cleveland, not Porter Jr., who would be quickly subbed in early in the first quarter. This was not some late strategy decision from J.B. Bickerstaff, but instead the result of a youthful mistake as the USC product took off his warmups to reveal that he had forgotten to put on his jersey, instead just wearing his undershirt. Bickerstaff quickly told Dellavedova to get his warmups off and start the game, leading to a pretty hilarious exchange.

Kevin Porter Jr. was slated to start tonight … until he forgot to put on his jersey. pic.twitter.com/5YBoknqj0h — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 5, 2020

Porter Jr. would eventually retrieve his jersey from the locker room and make it onto the floor, scoring 1 point, pulling in two rebounds, and dishing out two assists in his first 10 minutes of action. He will surely hear about this from the staff and his teammates for some time, and at least he had the undershirt on to at least make it somewhat understandable how he might feel like he had it on. He briefly lived out every school kid’s worst nightmare of arriving for the day forgetting an article of clothing, but at least it was the jersey and not the shorts.