New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse suffered an ankle sprain in Saturday’s game against the Seattle Storm, ESPN’s Holly Rowe reported. Nurse sustained the injury in the second quarter after landing hard on her right foot and seemed to be in immense pain, covering her face with a towel while her teammates carried her off the court.

Upon first look, the injury looked like it could be more serious but following Nurse’s visit to the Liberty’s locker room, the team tweeted that it was an ankle sprain.

Update: Kia Nurse has left the game with what has been reported as an ankle sprain. — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) July 25, 2020

Nurse started the game for New York alongside Layshia Clarendon, Sabrina Ionescu, Kiah Stokes, and Amanda Zahui B. The Liberty entered the 2020 season with a young lineup that includes seven rookies, and the third-year Canadian guard is a crucial veteran presence for the team. Last season, Nurse averaged 13.7 points, 2.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game and was named an All-Star for the first time in her career. She also proved to be a valuable threat from beyond the arc, shooting 35% from three on 5.4 attempts per contest and competing in the league’s three-point contest.

The WNBA’s 24th season tipped off on Saturday, more than a month after originally scheduled, at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The league is dedicating the 2020 season to the Black Lives Matter movement, and prior to the start of Saturday’s noon tip off, members of both teams held a 26-second moment of silence to remember Breonna Taylor.