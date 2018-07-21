Getty Image

Every summer when free agency rolls around on July 1, there’s a reason why sports scribes have to be so careful about the verbiage they use when describing which players agreed to sign with which teams. During the moratorium period, players are free to meet with prospective organizations and offer them verbal agreements that they will theoretically sign contracts once that period has ended.

That “verbal agreement” part is key because nothing is set in stone until they actually sign on the dotted line. Granted, it’s extremely rare for players to renege on these gentlemen’s agreements, but it’s certainly not unheard of. The most notorious example of this happened a few years ago when DeAndre Jordan went back on his promise to sign with the Mavericks, a development that sparked one of the most hilariously weird Twitter happenings in recent memory.

Now, it appears the Mavericks are once again at the center of a situation involving a free agent signee having second thoughts, though this time of a decidedly more low-profile variety. Early Friday morning, Yahoo Sports reported that Yogi Ferrell had withdrawn his promise to sign with his incumbent team and just a few hours later announced that he’d signed a deal with the Kings instead.