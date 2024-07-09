LeBron James isn’t the only member of the 2003 NBA Draft class whose son has an eye on making it in the NBA. Kiyan Anthony — whose dad, Carmelo, went No. 3 overall in 2003 and is going to be in the Hall of Fame sooner rather than later — is currently a highly-regarded 4-star shooting guard recruit in the class of 2025, and there’s a chance we see him following in his dad’s steps by attending Syracuse.

Kiyan can really play, and as a result, he got asked a simple question: What would happen if the Anthonys stepped on the floor against LeBron and his eldest son, recent Los Angeles Lakers second-round pick Bronny James, to a game of 11? He ended up going with what is probably the correct answer, although it wasn’t all that popular with his teammate in this hypothetical.

Who wins 2v2? LeBron and Bronny vs Kiyan and Carmelo Kiyan gives his thoughts 👀 pic.twitter.com/huJkOQKTyj — Overtime (@overtime) July 6, 2024

“I think Bron and Bronny would win, to be honest,” Kiyan said. “Just because Bron is still in the league, he’s still doing what he’s doing. I dunno, it’ll be a close game. I feel like it’d be, like, 11-8, 11-7.”

Again, it’s worth stressing that this is a totally fair argument to make, but Melo got wind of it and sent his son a message.

Kiyan did say later in the video that Melo is still working out, and I will forever assume that you can drop Carmelo Anthony onto a court and he can midrange any opponent to death. Still, I would love to be a fly on the wall the next time Kiyan and Melo are in a room together and this comes up.