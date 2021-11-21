The Golden State Warriors boast the NBA’s best record at 14-2 and they are about to add a major piece back to their lineup. The Warriors, as they have for the past two seasons, have started this season without the services of Klay Thompson as he continues to work his way back from a torn Achilles — suffered last offseason after returning to the court from a torn ACL.

Thompson has been champing at the bit to get back on the court, oftentimes doing pregame warmups in full uniform to get that feel back of being in the arena and on an NBA court. Now, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, Thompson has been cleared to be a full participant at Warriors practices after successfully getting through a week of scrimmages. Most notably, his return could come much sooner than initially anticipated.

Klay Thompson came through well after a week of 5-on-5 scrimmaging and has been cleared to be a full-time participant in all future Warriors’ practices, sources tell The Athletic. Thompson is trending toward a potential return the week before Christmas Day, those sources said.

Prior to the season there was some hope Klay might make a Christmas debut, but Steve Kerr tried to keep expectations low for his star’s return by noting the Warriors were simply hoping for some time in January. Thompson, however, is known as a relentless competitor and it comes as little surprise that he has worked his way back a bit ahead of schedule. Golden State will be in Phoenix on Christmas Day, and if this new timetable is accurate, it would make sense for Thompson to make his return either on Dec. 20 or Dec. 23, as the Warriors host the Kings and then the Grizzlies on those two dates which would be after a 5-game road trip out East.