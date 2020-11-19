Reports began to circulate on Wednesday afternoon that Klay Thompson suffered a lower leg injury of some seriousness. It was soon reported that the Golden State Warriors’ fear was that Thompson had suffered a torn achilles tendon in his right leg, and on Thursday afternoon, that ended up getting confirmed.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Thompson did indeed tear his achilles, which means that NBA fans will go without watching him play for the second year in a row — Thompson missed all of the 2019-20 campaign with a torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, while the achilles tear is in his right leg.

Source: Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

In a bit of relatively good news, Wojnarowski reports that Thompson is expected to make a full recovery.

Based on the type of tear, Thompson has been told to expect that he will make a full recovery, a source tells ESPN. https://t.co/wFA1AZREDe — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Still, this is obviously terrible news, both for the Warriors and for basketball fans, as Thompson is a joy to watch. The soon-to-be 31-year-old wing suffering two catastrophic injuries in a row obviously bodes poorly for his ability to look like himself going forward, but even beyond that big-picture look at how those impact him, it’s just brutal that a player of his caliber has to go through this sort of thing again.

Golden State held the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, opting to take a center in Memphis big man James Wiseman.