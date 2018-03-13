Getty Image

If there is any truth left in this world, it’s that Klay Thompson is at his best on the dance floor. He may not have the best moves, or the most impressive form. Aesthetically, you might not assume he were a world-class athlete if you only saw him dancing.

But we know better. Klay is his best self when he’s China Klay, the dancing guard he showed himself to be while touring China last summer. China Klay may have gotten some loving ribbing from teammates and the NBA world as a whole, but it’s all well-intentioned. A happy Klay is a

A video of Thompson getting his, uh, groove at Steph Curry’s 30th birthday party on was posted overnight and NBA fans waiting to see their favorite dancer cut a rug got a delightful surprise on Tuesday morning.