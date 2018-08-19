Getty Image

Maintaining a dynasty seems like a somewhat fortunate burden to bear from the outside. A team like the Golden State Warriors, for example, seems blessed with what can only be described as a good problem. The Warriors have four legitimate All-Stars on their roster and enough titles this decade to attract others to the team.

But paying all that talent isn’t easy, and though Golden State has a dedicated front office willing to pay to keep it’s stars at some point the bill comes due. The choice is simple for these stars: stay in Golden State and lose a bit of value on the market, or go elsewhere and get that big payday.

Thus far, the essential core of the Warriors has remained in Golden State. Steph Curry got his payday and wants to retire a Warrior. Kevin Durant is taking less to win more and Draymond Green hasn’t exactly seemed to want out.

Klay Thompson might be the more intriuging potential free agent out of the group, and some have long suspected that Thompson running the show somewhere could really see his career stats take off, but there’s apparently little interest from his camp in moving on, either.