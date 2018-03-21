Klay Thompson’s Incredible Game 6 Performance Against OKC Was Dedicated To A Friend’s Dog

The biggest game of Klay Thompson‘s life, as it turns out, was dedicated to a very good dog. The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter might be best known for his postseason heroics in Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Down 3-2, Thompson led the Warriors with 41 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, to complete a Golden State comeback and tie the series. That game and series as a whole gets lost for many because, though the Warriors won that game and the ensuing Game 7 to take the series, they fell to the Cavaliers in the Finals in historic fashion after blowing a 3-1 lead of their own.

As SLAM’s cover story about Thompson reveals, it wasn’t just some lucky socks that motivated him to have a big game in Game 6. A close friend’s dog dying apparently made him dedicate the game to “Tyson,” and the rest is history.

