Klay Thompson entered Monday night’s game against the Bulls in a serious slump, having made just 5-of-36 threes on the season, but he got right in a hurry in Chicago against the ghastly Bulls defense.

Thompson had 22 points in the first half and had that look that we were in for something special. At the half, he had 36 of the Warriors 92 points and 10 three-pointers, meaning he was just three away from Steph Curry’s record for threes in a game and, provided he kept playing, it seemed like a matter of time before he broke his teammate’s mark.

Sure enough, Thompson got to that magical 14th made three-pointer just seven minutes into the second half as Kevin Durant hit Thompson curling off a pindown from Curry, of all people, in transition.