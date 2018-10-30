Klay Thompson Broke Steph Curry’s Record For Threes In A Game With 14 Against The Bulls

10.29.18 41 mins ago

WGN

Klay Thompson entered Monday night’s game against the Bulls in a serious slump, having made just 5-of-36 threes on the season, but he got right in a hurry in Chicago against the ghastly Bulls defense.

Thompson had 22 points in the first half and had that look that we were in for something special. At the half, he had 36 of the Warriors 92 points and 10 three-pointers, meaning he was just three away from Steph Curry’s record for threes in a game and, provided he kept playing, it seemed like a matter of time before he broke his teammate’s mark.

Sure enough, Thompson got to that magical 14th made three-pointer just seven minutes into the second half as Kevin Durant hit Thompson curling off a pindown from Curry, of all people, in transition.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Klay Thompson#Golden State Warriors#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKlay Thompson

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 10 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP