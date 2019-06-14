Klay Thompson Suffered A Torn ACL During Game 6

The Golden State Warriors got a herculean effort from Klay Thompson on Thursday night. Thompson scored 30 points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, but due to a knee injury, his evening came to an end late in the third quarter. With Thompson on the sideline, the Toronto Raptors came out on top, and the Warriors were unable to complete a three-peat.
Thompson went to the back after making two free throws, was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, and ultimately left the arena on a pair of crutches. While it was unclear what happened, Thompson appeared to think it wasn’t a huge deal.
But thanks to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, we now know Thompson suffered the worst-case scenario. Wojnarowski spoke to Thompson’s agent, who confirmed that the All-Star wing tore his ACL.