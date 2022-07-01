The Minnesota Timberwolves are the winners of the Rudy Gobert sweepstakes. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Timberwolves have put together the package that convinced the Utah Jazz to do a deal for the best defensive player in basketball, and as a result, Gobert will stay in the division but suit up for another team.

Utah is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Tony Jones of The Athletic confirmed the deal.

The Utah Jazz are trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota league sources tell the athletic, — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 1, 2022

The package that Utah got for Gobert, per Wojnarowski, includes four first-round draft picks and players who were part of their rotation this past season, along with 2022 first-round draft pick Walker Kessler out of Auburn.

The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The Jazz are landing four Minnesota first-round picks and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler in the deal for Rudy Gobert, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski has the specifics on what picks Utah will get back.

The picks going to Utah, per sources: unprotected 1sts in 23, 25, 27, a swap in ‘26 and a top 5 protected in ‘29 — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 1, 2022

Gobert’s name has been kicked around in trade rumors all offseason after the Jazz once again saw their time in the playoffs come to an early end. The Timberwolves were one of the teams mentioned as a potential landing spot for the big man, as the team wanted to give Karl-Anthony Towns a partner in the frontcourt who can protect the rim.

Now, a Minnesota team that snuck into the playoffs via the play-in tournament last season got a player who very well could help them compete in the Western Conference, while all eyes in Utah turn to what the future holds for Donovan Mitchell. Last season, Gobert averaged 15.6 points, a league-best 14.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game.