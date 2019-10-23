One of my favorite television shows is Chopped. It is a wonderful show that highlights the abilities that some of the best culinary minds in the world possess at making flavors work in harmony with one another, no matter how unconventional they may be. It has also inspired a generation of chefs who do not appear on the show to test things and see how they work, which is generally a good thing. Here, we will discuss something that is decidedly not a good thing.

Darren Rovell tweeted out a picture of a dessert that people who attend Knicks and Rangers games at Madison Square Garden will be able to spend good, hard-earned, American dollars on. I want to warn you before you scroll down and see a picture of this item — which, yes, is exactly what the headline of this piece says it is — that it made me feel very, very weird. Ok?

This is your last warning.

Please, I beg you, turn back now.

Ok, here we go.

Ladies and gentlemen, a Cheetos ice cream sundae.

New at @NYRangers & @nyknicks games: A standalone Cheetos stand that will serve a Cheetos Ice Cream Sundae pic.twitter.com/B4OJFf3sXu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 23, 2019

I don’t like this! Vanilla ice cream is very good, both on its own and, more importantly, as a blank canvas on which you can stack up flavors. It’s perfect for people who like toppings, because when you get vanilla ice cream, you can bombard it with sauces and syrups and sprinkles and other things, some of which do not begin with the letter S. You can do this with other flavors of ice cream, of course, but vanilla is the one that works in harmony with topping the best. Like a pair of jeans, it goes with basically everything.