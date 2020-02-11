Getty Image
DimeMag

The Knicks Clarified That Marketing Guru Steve Stoute Will Not Make Personnel Decisions

TwitterAssociate Editor

The New York Knicks are trying to change things up in their organization. This applies to the front office, as the team replaced former president of basketball operations Steve Mills with superagent Leon Rose recently (although not yet officially), and as a brand. New York recently retained the services of Steve Stoute, a marketing guru and former record label executive who has advised the Brooklyn Nets in the past.

This has involved a media blitz for Stoute, who was profiled in the New York Times earlier this week. On Tuesday, one of his media cameos involved heading to the First Take desk, where he said the following.

It’s quite the statement to make, especially because it can certainly come off like the Knicks brought a marketing expert on board and is giving him some say in matters that go beyond the scope of, like, “let’s put our logo on some stuff and cut some cool ads,” something that Marc Stein of the New York Times pointed out on Twitter.

But because this is the Knicks we’re talking about here, the team responded to all of this by putting out a press release, which included a quote from Stoute apologizing for insinuating something “in my excitement to defend the Knicks on live TV.”

This is not the first time the Knicks have put out a statement regarding something someone said on television recently, as the team tweeted out in November that they did not offer Richard Jefferson a contract in 2018 or 2019, in response to a joke Jefferson made on a Nets broadcast.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×