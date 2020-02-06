Getty Image
The Knicks Will Reportedly Hire Agent Leon Rose To Take Over Basketball Operations

The New York Knicks made a major change to its front office earlier this week when the organization opted to part ways with Steve Mills, its president of basketball operations. There was a rumor that the team would become the latest franchise at Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri, but instead, it appears they are going to go in a different direction.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Knicks are going to take a page out of the Golden State Warriors’ and Los Angeles Lakers’ playbooks and hiring an agent to take over basketball operations. The pair bring word that New York has identified longtime agent Leon Rose of CAA to lead the front office into the future.

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1225441741328830464

Charania noted that Rose will bring CAA’s William Wesley, affectionately known in the basketball world as “World Wide Wes,” with him as part of the front office structure.

Wojnarowski also pointed out the absolutely loaded roster of talent represented by Rose, which includes youngsters like Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, and Karl-Anthony Towns. He’s also represented LeBron James in the past, and is the agent who reps Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul.

Rose will walk into a pretty tricky situation, as the Knicks are still led by interim head coach Mike Miller and has a roster with a few intriguing youngsters and a whole lot of veterans who don’t really fit the timeline of a rebuild, which the team could use right now. But we’ve seen with the Lakers and the Warriors that this kind of front office can work, and even if fixing the Knicks is a tougher task than either of those, at this point, trying something new isn’t the worst idea in the world.

