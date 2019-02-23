‘Careless Plays’ Were At The Center Of The Knicks’ Latest Home Loss

Getty Image

NEW YORK — To say there isn’t much to talk about with the New York Knicks is incorrect, it’s just that all the things worth talking about aren’t happening on the court. What I’m saying is that you probably can’t write a story about all the things that aren’t there, but this is an attempt to try it anyway.

A rebuild is a season-long project, something looked at from afar as a single entity. In the moment, it’s tough to even find something to say about Yet Another Loss. But these games, the individual parts of a full rebuild, have some fascinating quirks, and on Friday night at Madison Square Garden, two numbers in particular that stood out.

The Knicks — an 11-win team as the NBA returns from its All-Star break — lost their 18th straight home game. That’s nearly three months since the last win in front of the home fans at MSG, on Dec. 1 against the Bucks in overtime. It’s a remarkable number that’s a ghoulish franchise record. But by the end of the four-game home stand at MSG, it could very well be a new NBA record. The 1992-92 Dallas Mavericks hold the record at 19, and the Knicks team I saw from the Sky Bridge certainly don’t look ready to get a win together anytime soon. Maybe it was the distance, but the apathy from those watching below was pretty evident.

Not even a Minnesota Timberwolves team — they themselves generally wayward and without a player who hasn’t missed a game since middle school — could provide an opening for the Knicks on Friday night. Karl-Anthony Towns got into a car accident and was put into the concussion protocol hours before first tip and, somehow, Minnesota never felt endangered in this one. Derrick Rose forced beat writers to craft return to New York narratives for his 20 points off the bench in the 115-104 road win.