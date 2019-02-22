Getty Image

I think we live in sports hell. Right now. All of us. I was raised Catholic so my first instinct is to say we are in sports purgatory, but that implies we have an out, that an end is on the horizon. If we pay for our sins, at least in purgatory, we get out and go to heaven where the sports, presumably, are at least tolerable. But not here, in 2019, where the sports gods have left us to die on the vine.

Pan across the sports landscape for yourselves and see the trash heap with which we try to amuse ourselves. We live in a perpetual hell cycle of outrage and overanalyzing and bleak moments of genuine joy. In 2019, our distractions only remind us of the things we are trying to forget. Sports fans are expected to get by on the little things, the entertaining blips and anecdotes found on the road to a championship.

But the interpersonal drama and dysfunction, while fascinating, does little to nothing at all to impact the end result. The Golden State Warriors were going to win again this spring no matter what happened to Anthony Davis. The New England Patriots will probably be back next February no matter how fun Pat Mahomes is. At this point you can root against them, just as you can root against death, but you should never expect to be happy with the result. The blade comes for us all.

The worst part is that even those actually winning titles don’t seem to be having fun. The Warriors are consumed with petty grievances and sidetracked by chirping about not properly handling All-Star Game snubs. It just doesn’t seem like anyone is having any fun in Oakland, rooting for this super team that plays an incredible style of basketball that’s changed the league for the better. From afar, it’s a huge bummer. Meanwhile the NHL is too Canadian and insular to really matter in the greater sports landscape. Sorry, folks. Also: My beloved Sabres friggin’ stink.