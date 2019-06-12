Getty Image

The New York Knicks have emerged as a potential landing spot for disgruntled New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis. According to a report, Davis has the Knicks as one of his two preferred destinations in a trade, and while they did not land the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, executives in New York have made it clear they’re star hunting this summer.

The question does remain if making a move in the trade market or waiting for free agency is the right move for the Knicks, but if they want to get in on the Davis sweepstakes, they could potentially piece together a deal featuring young players and draft picks. But as Ian Begley of SNY laid out, there might be some hesitation regarding gutting the war chest of assets for one player.

Why? It turns out the Carmelo Anthony trade in 2011 may give some in the organization some cold feet.