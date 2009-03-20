Kobe avoids another court date

This was on TMZ a couple days ago, and is now getting picked up by some legit news sources:
Kobe Bryant has just been excused from jury duty — but the way it all went down is priceless.
When the Orange County judge questioned Kobe — a candidate for jury service on a vandalism case — TMZ was inside the courtroom and heard the following exchange take place:
Judge: “What do you do for a living?”
Kobe: “I play professional basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers”
Judge: “Go Lakers!”
Yes, that conversation actually happened. But there’s more. When the judge asked Kobe why he thought he would be a “good juror,” Kobe replied, “I’m a good listener.”
Kobe was also asked about his relationship with the cops, to which Bryant replied, “My team of security guards are comprised mostly of police officers.”
jury duty isn’t very much fun
yawn, this is old
ehhh??? dime read post 2
……..okaaaaaaaayy…….?
I heard the conversation went like this …
Judge: “What do you do for a living?”
Kobe: “I play professional basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers”
Judge: “Aren’t you the one that tried stickin your penis in a white chicks ass back in Colorado?”
Kobe: “Yes sir, may I be excused?”
I don’t understand the haters out there.
Dime posts about mechanics of basketball; people complain
Dime posts about personal lives of players; peeps complain
Dime posts about LeBron; people complain
Dime posts about Kobe; people complain
Dime forgets to mention your team in smack; peeps complain
.
.
.
I say go start your own blood magazine . . .
yay! at least this isn’t about ncaa.
legit news source ESPN had this two days ago..
I F*&^(^ hate ESPN and their east coast bias!
“My team of security guards are comprised mostly of police officers.” For some weird reason.. I thought of 50 Cent when I read that… hahaha
Hey Michorizo, I want you shut the fuck up, get off the internet, and get a life
Wow.My security team is mostly comprised of random screwface niggas and one gangsta bitch.And by bitch I mean bitch.