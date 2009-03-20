Kobe avoids another court date

03.20.09 9 years ago 12 Comments

This was on TMZ a couple days ago, and is now getting picked up by some legit news sources:

Kobe Bryant has just been excused from jury duty — but the way it all went down is priceless.

When the Orange County judge questioned Kobe — a candidate for jury service on a vandalism case — TMZ was inside the courtroom and heard the following exchange take place:

Judge: “What do you do for a living?”
Kobe: “I play professional basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers”
Judge: “Go Lakers!”

Yes, that conversation actually happened. But there’s more. When the judge asked Kobe why he thought he would be a “good juror,” Kobe replied, “I’m a good listener.”

Kobe was also asked about his relationship with the cops, to which Bryant replied, “My team of security guards are comprised mostly of police officers.”

