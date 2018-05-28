Getty Image

LeBron James punched a ticket to his eighth consecutive NBA Finals on Sunday night in Boston, leading the Cavaliers to an ugly, yet effective 87-79 win over the Celtics.

James had 35 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists on the night as he carried the load offensively for the Cavs as he’s done all season. It was just his latest virtuoso performance in an elimination game, and considering the rag-tag cast of role players around him (especially with Kevin Love out of Game 7), many were wondering if getting to the Finals this year was LeBron’s most impressive feat of his astounding career.

Naturally, any conversation about the peak of LeBron’s career leads to arguments about who is the greatest of all-time. Kobe Bryant hopped on Twitter to applaud LeBron’s effort in Game 7, and then was asked who was the NBA’s GOAT, to which he shut down the notion that we have to choose one.