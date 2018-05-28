Kobe Bryant Called For An End To NBA GOAT Arguments After Game 7 Of Cavs-Celtics

#Michael Jordan #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James
05.28.18 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

LeBron James punched a ticket to his eighth consecutive NBA Finals on Sunday night in Boston, leading the Cavaliers to an ugly, yet effective 87-79 win over the Celtics.

James had 35 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists on the night as he carried the load offensively for the Cavs as he’s done all season. It was just his latest virtuoso performance in an elimination game, and considering the rag-tag cast of role players around him (especially with Kevin Love out of Game 7), many were wondering if getting to the Finals this year was LeBron’s most impressive feat of his astounding career.

Naturally, any conversation about the peak of LeBron’s career leads to arguments about who is the greatest of all-time. Kobe Bryant hopped on Twitter to applaud LeBron’s effort in Game 7, and then was asked who was the NBA’s GOAT, to which he shut down the notion that we have to choose one.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James
TAGSKOBE BRYANTLeBron JamesMichael Jordan

Listen To This

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP