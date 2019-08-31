Kobe Bryant Called The NBA’s Load Management Movement ‘Crazy’

Getty Image

Kobe Bryant has been all over the airwaves this week, thanks to a recent sit-down with Valuetainment, during which he managed to (briefly) resurrect his eternal blood feud with arch-nemesis Shaquille O’Neal. Kobe once again trotted out his old complaint about Shaq’s general malaise when it came to physical fitness, which of course prompted the big fella to fire back with a missive of his own about Kobe’s ball-hoggery.

They were quick to quash the beef, however, each taking to social media where Shaq couldn’t help but take a swipe at another favorite target of his, newly-signed Laker retread Dwight Howard. But apparently there was a lot more from that interview that’s been waiting to be wrung out.

Kobe’s work ethic and competitive myopia have taken on mythical proportions, with plenty of fuel from Kobe himself, who rarely misses an opportunity to remind us that he was simply on a different level in terms of his devotion to his craft or his insatiable need to assert his alpha-dog status against his peers.