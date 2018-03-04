Kobe Bryant Feels His Short Film’s Oscar Nomination Is ‘Validation’ He’s More Than A Basketball Player

Kobe Bryant has managed to stay busy in retirement. No, he hasn’t jumped into the broadcast booth like so many former players, nor has he tried to make the transition to the coaching ranks. Bryant has set out to prove he’s more than just a basketball player or a basketball mind since retirement, diving into his business interests and launching a media company.

Kobe has always prided himself on the fact that he has other interests that extend beyond the basketball court. One of those interests is a fascination with film-making and he combined that with one of his other lifelong hobbies, writing, to create an animated short film called “Dear Basketball’ with the help of Disney animator Glen Keane.

The film was based on a poem Kobe once wrote and will join a field of five other films competing at the Academy Awards on Sunday night for Best Animated Short Film. That honor has not been lost on Kobe, and he took the opportunity recently to discuss the significance of his Oscar nomination and why it’s a big deal for him personally.

