Getty Image

Kobe Bryant won an MVP, two Finals MVPs and five NBA championships but on Sunday he won something very few probably would have expected from him during his basketball career.

Bryant’s Dear Basketball was among the nominees for “Best Animated Short” and surely enough, the future Hall of Famer took home the golden statue for the film. The Oscar will have to fight for position on Bryant’s mantle, but based off what he said about how meaningful it is to him just to be nominated, you can bet it will find a prominent place on display.

Bryant and Glen Keane accepted the award and Bryant made sure to include a little jab at Laura Ingraham for her “shut up and dribble” comments directed at LeBron James recently, noting that he as a star basketball player had found himself having success at the highest level of film making.