Kobe Bryant Had A Three-Word Response For LeBron Joining The Lakers

07.01.18 31 mins ago

Kobe Bryant‘s heir apparent in Los Angeles is, in a roundabout way at least, LeBron James. The NBA’s best player announced on Sunday night that he’s leaving Cleveland once more to join the Los Angeles Lakers in a not-so-stunning move, but one that certainly will invigorate a franchise that had fallen on tough times in the tail end of Bryant’s stellar career and the subsequent entropy that followed.

James now takes the mantle as the franchise leader as he, too, enters one of the later stages of his career, setting up an interesting dynamic on a team that likely still has some maneuvering to do this summer in order to find a lineup that actually makes sense this fall.

Whether that means a trade for Kawhi Leonard, signing DeMarcus Cousins, or some other acquisition is unclear as of yet, but what is clear is that Bryant is thrilled about James coming to the Lakers. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne got in touch with the Lakers legend on Sunday night after James’ decision had been revealed and said little about it, but is clearly excited.

