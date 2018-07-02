LeBron James Has Decided To Join The Los Angeles Lakers On A Four-Year Deal

#2018 NBA Free Agency #LA Lakers #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.01.18 2 hours ago 5 Comments

For months, the entire NBA world has been waiting for the final decision from LeBron James in free agency. The best player in the universe fell short of knocking off the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals but, by all accounts, it was not the individual play of James that cost the Cleveland Cavaliers a second title over a three-year period. Still, the possibility of a departure from Ohio loomed over everything and, in the end, James elected to pull the trigger on a move to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

The news of James’ decision came via a release from Klutch Sports, which announced that he will head to Los Angeles on a four-year deal worth $154 million.

