Kobe Bryant takes the kids from Golden State to school

On a weekend where everyone was dressed up as something they aren’t, Sunday’s late-night game marked a return to reality. The Lakers played basically a perfect first quarter in their all-California matchup with the previously undefeated (what?) Warriors. Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom were eating up the glass and Kobe Bryant (20 pts, 7 rebs) was putting Monta Ellis in his post-up chamber. After one quarter, L.A. was up 34-14 and on their way to a 20-piece win, about as easy a W as the champs will get all season … On offense, all the Lakers had to do was get the ball to the rim and Odom (16 pts, 14 rebs) or Gasol (26 pts, 12 rebs) were going to go get it. On defense, they only had to check Ellis, who finished with a team-high 20 points. Without Stephen Curry (ankle), the rest of the Warriors looked like they would’ve struggled to break 55 without Monta … Where was David Lee in all of this carnage? The man brought in to add some beef to Golden State’s interior had all of 3 rebounds and zero points. You’d look at that line, see D-Lee played only 19 minutes, and assume he must have gotten injured, right? No, he was healthy, just invisible … We put the Heat/Nets game on for five minutes and saw LeBron take the ball coast-to-coast for easy layups at least three times. He just blew right past every Net and went through the help D as if they weren’t even there. LeBron finished with 20 points in the rout, Chris Bosh had 18, and D-Wade had 17 while the backups pulled clean-up duty in the fourth quarter … Actual line from Mike Fratello: “Juwan Howard is still very serviceable.” Was that supposed to be a compliment? .. It’s weird watching Joe Smith and Terrence Williams interact on the Nets bench. Pretty sure Joe has kids T-Will’s age … Don’t worry, though, Nets fans: You still have a few days for your guys to stay dressed up as an above-.500 team … For all of the talent and depth that Dallas has, it’s a wonder how Brian Cardinal is on the roster. He looks like he’s 58 years old and really has no business being on an NBA court. In yesterday’s Mavs/Clippers game, Cardinal checked in briefly, and on his first touch he jacked a heinous corner three that sailed two feet past the rim … Other than that, though, any ugliness in this game was due to the Clippers. As the Mavs wrapped up their rout, one of L.A.’s announcers groaned, “This is embarrassing.” Not to kick salt on the wound, but you do work for the Clippers. What do you expect? … Jason Kidd hit the shot of the year (so far) at the end of the first half when he came up with a rebound and splashed a heave from his own free-throw line … Blake Griffin had 16 points and 9 rebounds in the loss, but shot just 4-15 from the floor. Even though Griffin is way too athletic for anyone to handle — Dirk was especially having problems with Blake — he’s still somehow shooting just 41 percent … So which team is the real Utah Jazz? The one who was thoroughly dominated at home by Phoenix on Thursday, or the squad who showed up and delivered a beat-down in Oklahoma City last night? … Paul Millsap helped expose OKC’s largest weakness, its frontcourt, with 30 points and 16 rebounds. It seemed like every time the Thunder threatened with a run — and it happened a lot in the second half — Millsap or Al Jefferson (23 pts, 10 rebs) found some way to get a shot to drop. They had OKC befuddled all night with hooks and flip shots in the paint … Is it safe to throw Russell Westbrook‘s name into the Most Improved Player discussion yet? Despite the loss, Russ (22 pts, 4 stls) matched Deron Williams all night long. The World Championship experience did wonders for his confidence, and he’s playing like a legit All-Star right now. Westbrook still can’t really shoot, but who else is better taking it to the rim and finishing with his off hand? … Cole Aldrich has one of the ugliest free-throw strokes ever. It looks like he’s using a grenade launcher. Texting Bo Outlaw … We’re out like an undefeated Nets season …